COVID-19 Impacts on Mail Order Pharmacy Market Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Canada Drugs Online, Optumrx, PillPack, Zur Rose Group AG

The mail order pharmacy market was valued at US$ 48,977 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 166,384.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Mail-order pharmacy operates over the internet and sends orders through e-mail, shipping companies, or online pharmacy web portal. Mail order pharmacy delivers medication at doorstep. These are cheaper and more convenient than a local pharmacy. The adoption of mail order pharmacy services has grown at unprecedent rate in last few years owing to the increasing adoption of online services in healthcare sector. Additionally, aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and non-adherence to prescribed medications are further emphasizing on the adoption of mail order pharmacy worldwide. Moreover, increasing investment in mail order pharmacy start-ups is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, less adoption in low- and -middle income economies due to less penetration of e-commerce is restricting the market growth.

Mail Order Pharmacy Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Canada Drugs Online, WellDyne, Walgreens co., eDrugstore.com, Zur Rose Group AG., CHI Health, Optumrx Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health, and PillPack are among the leading companies operating in the global mail order pharmacy market.

Based on drug type, the global mail order pharmacy market is segmented into prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs. The nonprescription drugs segment held a larger share of the market in 2019. This growth is ascribed to the increasing demand for over the counter (OTC) drugs such as cough and cold medications, analgesics, and gastrointestinal products. However, the prescription drugs segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

In the North American region, the US is profoundly affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has marked the highest number of positive cases. Across the nation, various healthcare research centers are working on the COVID-19 therapeutics. Additionally, during the initial phase of COVID-19 crisis, due to lockdown and supply chain disruptions the demand for mail order pharmacy was significantly increased owing to change in customer behaviors for purchasing prescription drugs.

To comprehend global Mail Order Pharmacy market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

