Covid-19 Impact: Reveal Clear Picture of the Future of AI in Construction Market

The latest report by Research Dive, states that the global AI in construction market is predicted to witness a decline in the growth rate as there was a lack of labour and financial assistance available due to the pandemic.

{What will the sample contain?

The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report. The report, unlike the sample, will bear numerical data and market insights associated with a price.}

The pandemic had a negative effect on several industries due to the multiple restrictions placed by governments of countries all over the world. For instance, China under its strict lockdowns experienced a drop in the construction activity throughout the country. This has resulted in several projects being delayed indefinitely. There was also a shortage of capital and with labourers following government norms there were no resources to carry out the work. But, there has been a gradual improvement in the condition owing to the reduction in the intensity of the pandemic. Many organization are also expected to gradually restart their operations and take up new projects in the future which is also set to help the economy recover.

The government and other organizations are also setting up initiatives to help the workers recover from the period of loss while also helping restart the construction market. The construction for essential purposes will soon be allowed with the necessary guidelines in place that will further ensure the growth of the market.

Additionally, the market’s pre-COVID estimates stood at $648.3 million at a CAGR of 26.3%, while post-COVID the revenue is estimated to be $356.5 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 24.1% in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The report also contains an extensive list of key players whose strategies have assisted in the growth of the market. These include mergers, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations. Some of them are as listed below –

IBM

Oracle

Alice Technologies

io

Autodesk

Microsoft

SAP

Esub

Aurora Computer Services

Building System Planning

Global Market Estimations

A recently published report by Research Dive states that the global AI in construction market is expected to garner revenue of $2,325.9 million by 2026, rising from $408.1 million in 2018 at a stable CAGR of 24.1%.

The report also provides extensive data with regard to the major segments of the market, SWOT analysis, along with various developments in the market.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/