Covid-19 Impact on Webgame Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years
Webgames also have different genres, namely arcade, first-person shooter, sports games, MMORPG, and real-time strategy games, among which, the popularity of first-person shooter games has been increasing swiftly. These games are played from the protagonist’s viewpoint, which makes them thrilling for gamers. Moreover, these games are shorter than other variants, and hence are gaining popularity.
The global webgame market is predicted to generate a revenue of $6.5 billion by 2030, rising from $3.5 billion in 2019, advancing at a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), according to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence. Other than growing use of smartphones, the rising utilization social media is also resulting in the growth of the market across the globe.
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerged as the largest webgame market in the past, and the situation is likely to be the same in the coming years as well. The growing penetration of tablets, laptops, personal computers, and the internet are driving the regional domain. In conclusion, the surging penetration of smartphones and tablets and increasing utilization of social media platforms are driving the market.
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
