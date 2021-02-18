COVID-19 Impact on Visual Content Market Rise at 16.2% CAGR to 2026 | Shutterstock, 123RF, Getty Images, Dreamstime,, Fotolia

Global Visual Content Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Visual content includes images, videos, illustrations, vectors, and others. Visual content marketing refers to content marketing that employs visual content rather than text content.

Visual Content is mainly classified into the following types: Images Visual Content, Video Visual Content, Infograpics Visual Content, etc.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Visual Content will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Visual Content market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 5175.7 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Visual Content market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9430.7 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Shutterstock, 123RF, Getty Images, Dreamstime,, Fotolia, Story & Heart, Storyblocks, Depositphotos, Alamy, AP Images, Dissolve, Photofolio, Pond5, Unsplash

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Visual Content market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Images Visual Content

Video Visual Content

Infographics Visual Content

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Editorial

Commercial Use

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Visual Content market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Visual Content market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Visual Content players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Visual Content with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Visual Content submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Visual Content by Players

4 Visual Content by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Visual Content Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Shutterstock

11.1.1 Shutterstock Company Information

11.1.2 Shutterstock Visual Content Product Offered

11.1.3 Shutterstock Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Shutterstock Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Shutterstock Latest Developments

11.2 123RF

11.2.1 123RF Company Information

11.2.2 123RF Visual Content Product Offered

11.2.3 123RF Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 123RF Main Business Overview

11.2.5 123RF Latest Developments

11.3 Getty Images

11.3.1 Getty Images Company Information

11.3.2 Getty Images Visual Content Product Offered

11.3.3 Getty Images Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Getty Images Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Getty Images Latest Developments

11.4 Dreamstime

