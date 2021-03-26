COVID-19 Impact on Virtual Private Network Market Show at 11.7% CAGR to 2026 | Private Internet Access, Nord VPN, TorGuard, Cyber Ghost, Hotspot Shield

Global Virtual Private Network Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Virtual Private Network (VPN) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1545.1 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market will register a 11.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2407.2 million by 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013967990/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Private Internet Access, Nord VPN, TorGuard, Cyber Ghost, Hotspot Shield, IP Vanish VPN, Buffered VPN, Golden Frog, VPN Pure, Express VPN, Safer VPN, 21Vianet, Beijing Sinnet technology, China Enterprise ICT Solutions

VPNs may allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while located outside the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separated offices of an organization, creating one cohesive network. Personal VPN Users Internet users may secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers for the purpose of protecting personal identity and location. However, some Internet sites block access to known VPN technology to prevent the circumvention of their geo-restrictions.

A VPN is created by establishing a virtual point-to-point connection through the use of dedicated connections, virtual tunneling protocols, or traffic encryption. A VPN available from the public Internet can provide some of the benefits of a wide area network (WAN). From a user perspective, the resources available within the private network can be accessed remotely.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013967990/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Players

4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Private Internet Access

11.1.1 Private Internet Access Company Information

11.1.2 Private Internet Access Virtual Private Network (VPN) Product Offered

11.1.3 Private Internet Access Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Private Internet Access Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Private Internet Access Latest Developments

11.2 Nord VPN

11.2.1 Nord VPN Company Information

11.2.2 Nord VPN Virtual Private Network (VPN) Product Offered

11.2.3 Nord VPN Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Nord VPN Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nord VPN Latest Developments

11.3 TorGuard

11.3.1 TorGuard Company Information

11.3.2 TorGuard Virtual Private Network (VPN) Product Offered

11.3.3 TorGuard Virtual Private Network (VPN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 TorGuard Main Business Overview

11.3.5 TorGuard Latest Developments

11.4 Cyber Ghost

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013967990/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@reportsweb.com

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.