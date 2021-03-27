COVID-19 Impact on Vacation Ownership Market Hit at 7.6% CAGR to 2026 | Wyndham, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hilton Grand Vacations

Global Vacation Ownership Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

A timeshare is a type of vacation ownership in which multiple individuals share rights to use the property, each with his or her own allotted time frame (in its most common form, this is a fixed week each year).

The vacation ownership industry (also known as the timeshare industry) enables customers to share ownership and use of fully-furnished vacation accommodations. Typically, a purchaser acquires an interest (known as a “vacation ownership interest”) that is either a real estate ownership interest (known as a “timeshare estate”) or contractual right-to-use interest (known as a “timeshare license”) in a single resort or a collection of resort properties.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 15280 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20460 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Wyndham, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hilton Grand Vacations, Hyatt, Diamond Resorts, Bluegreen Vacations, Disney Vacation Club

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Timeshares

Vacation/Travel Clubs

Fractionals

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Private

Group

