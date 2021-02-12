COVID-19 Impact on Social Purchasing Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2025 | Kupivip, 3dcart, Living Social, Moontoast

Global Social Purchasing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Social Purchasing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Kupivip, 3dcart, Living Social, Moontoast, Payvment, Milyoni, Groupon, Ecwid, Beachmint, Ghigg, Twitter, Pinterest, 8th Bridge, Instagram, Privalia, Facebook, Adgregate Markets

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Social Purchasing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Social Purchasing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Social Purchasing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Advertising/SEO

Consulting Companies

Software Provider

Social Commerce Platform

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Entertainment

Food & Beverages

Retail & Clothing

Travel

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Social Purchasing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Social Purchasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Social Purchasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Social Purchasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Social Purchasing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Social Purchasing by Players

4 Social Purchasing by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Social Purchasing Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Kupivip

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Social Purchasing Product Offered

11.1.3 Kupivip Social Purchasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Kupivip News

11.2 3dcart

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Social Purchasing Product Offered

11.2.3 3dcart Social Purchasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 3dcart News

11.3 Living Social

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Social Purchasing Product Offered

11.3.3 Living Social Social Purchasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Living Social News

11.4 Moontoast

