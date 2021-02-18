COVID-19 Impact on Signals Intelligence Market Grow at 5.4% CAGR to 2026 | BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, L3 Technologies, Thales

Global Signals Intelligence Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Signals intelligence (SIGINT) is intelligence-gathering by interception of signals, whether communications between people (communications intelligence—abbreviated to COMINT) or from electronic signals not directly used in communication (electronic intelligence—abbreviated to ELINT). Signals intelligence is a subset of intelligence collection management.

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) is widely adopted across the world, as the technology has been used for a multitude of military and defense applications, including Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space and Cyber.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Signals Intelligence will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Signals Intelligence market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 13120 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Signals Intelligence market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16190 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, L3 Technologies, Thales, Raytheon, Rohde & Schwarz, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, Harris, General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Saab, Boeing

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Signals Intelligence market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

ELINT

COMINT

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Airborne

Naval

Ground

Space

Cyber

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Signals Intelligence market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Signals Intelligence market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Signals Intelligence players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Signals Intelligence with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Signals Intelligence submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Signals Intelligence by Players

4 Signals Intelligence by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Signals Intelligence Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 BAE Systems

11.1.1 BAE Systems Company Information

11.1.2 BAE Systems Signals Intelligence Product Offered

11.1.3 BAE Systems Signals Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 BAE Systems Main Business Overview

11.1.5 BAE Systems Latest Developments

11.2 Northrop Grumman

11.2.1 Northrop Grumman Company Information

11.2.2 Northrop Grumman Signals Intelligence Product Offered

11.2.3 Northrop Grumman Signals Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Northrop Grumman Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Northrop Grumman Latest Developments

11.3 L3 Technologies

11.3.1 L3 Technologies Company Information

11.3.2 L3 Technologies Signals Intelligence Product Offered

11.3.3 L3 Technologies Signals Intelligence Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 L3 Technologies Main Business Overview

11.3.5 L3 Technologies Latest Developments

11.4 Thales

