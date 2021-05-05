Covid-19 Impact on Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2026

The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2014 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Global Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market Forecast:

The global Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market is anticipated to recoup from the effects of COVID-19 starting from the year 2021 and will grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The SSVs market size is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 9.2 billion in 2024.

The market is estimated through a rigorous triangulation process of internal data, secondary analysis and the insights gained from the primary interviews with industry experts.

The Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact the demand.

The key factors governing the demand for Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market are:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market Segmentation:

Side-by-side vehicles are also known as UTV or Utility Task Vehicle is mainly a small recreational off-road vehicle. The capacity of these vehicles varies from 2 to 6 passengers. These versatile vehicles can be used in both, work as well as play purposes by the users.

Side-by-Side vehicles are equipped with four wheels or more. Loaded with extra horsepower, the vehicle is a perfect option for different off-road conditions. Also, these vehicles are known for their control, power, and security features.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market

COVID-19 has affected all the businesses, small or big, present in any sector. The dynamics of Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market have seen a huge shift in the year 2020. The market environment and the way of operations have taken a huge turn and have led to many changes in the processes, which will have repercussions for a long period. 2021 is likely to be better than 2020 for the Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market players as most of the businesses have resumed their operations and the demand is getting restored for them.

Note: This report will be updated to incorporate the impact of COVID-19 on the market forecast for the period of 2021 to 2026.

Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market Competitive Analysis:

The report studies the competitive framework and business environment via different analytical frameworks such as

Porters Five Forces Model

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Success Factors

Growth Matrix

The key players in Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market are:

Arctic Cat Inc. (Acquired by Textron Inc.)

BRP Inc.

Deere & Company (John Deere)

Honda Motors. Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Motors Corp.

Kubota Corporation

Polaris Industries Inc.

Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd.

The Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Sales from the Side-by-Side Vehicles (SSVs) Market segment

segment Geographic diversification

New product launches

Market Share

Strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions

Alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

