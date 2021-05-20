COVID-19 Impact On Sex Toys research report showing compound annual growth rate and forecast till 2026

The global COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous for all kinds of businesses. Clubs and bars by the thousands lie empty. Concert venues and movie theaters have shut their doors while art galleries and bookstores continue to gather dust. Barber shops, spas, and hair salons have left their usual clients un-pampered for weeks.

That said, not every single industry is hurting. Food delivery services are booming, toilet paper sales are up, and basically anything that is related to online and delivered to your door is continuing to head forward. One such industry is the sex toys.

Current Market Scenario

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the COVID-19 outbreak has progressively impacted the global sex toys market. The quarantine and various social isolation measures put in place by several countries across the world is appearing to have a positive impact on the collective sex drives.

Relatively, in the early days of the pandemic, an unprecedented surge in orders for sex toys has witnessed from lots of different companies. The popularity for sex toys is growing among consumers as most sex toys are designed similar to human genitals and the social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 Leading Sex Toys Brands During COVID-19

Online sales for sex toy accessories and sex toys has significantly increased soon after the pandemic was declared. Sales for various sex toy brands have seen momentously increased throughout 2020, apparently in step with instructions to avoid other people and stay inside. The 5 major companies to witness the highest sale during the pandemic situation are listed below.

Adam and Eve

A brand with franchised locations across the North America region and an online store has reported a 30 percent rise in online sales in the month of March and April as compared to the company’s product sales last year. The First Rabbit is one of the best-selling products of the Adam and Eve Store.

We-Vibe

The current list of best-selling sex toys companies, which reflects real time sales data is We-Vibe. The company’s Chorus Couple’s Vibrator is high in demand due to social distancing measures, as it can be controlled by a partner up to 26 feet away. We-Vibe is witnessing a tremendous growth in sales and has increased their profit by 200 percent in online sales in the month of April this year as compared to 2019.

Lovehoney

The current best-seller in Lovehoney’s products is the Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s Sex Toy Kit that provides entertainment for couples isolating together. The company also has products for those isolating alone, which is helping the company sales to skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kiiroo

The teledildonics brand Kiiroo has alaos witnessed a substantial uptick in sales over the last two months. The company’s products such as the Pearl 2 and Onyx 2 are high in demand due to latest virtual reality (VR) technology involved. People get real-time experience by using these products. The spokesperson of the sex toy brand says, “Our increasing sales are mainly due to people wanting to stay connected to each other during the social distancing measures.”

Giddy

The sales of Giddy’s Eddie, an ED device, has risen to more than 300 percent in the month of April due to the COVID-19 crisis. The brand has also opened up its ‘ED Guide,’ which is now accessible to consumers for no cost. People are also using the ED Guide as a resource to manage the emotional aspects of intimacy and dating, especially during these trying times at home. Giddy’s ED Guide also help couples and singles to stay home and healthy — both emotionally and physically.

The Bottom Line

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought social distancing measures in full swing to prevent the spread of the deadly disease and it has effectively turned many couples into long-distance couples, irrespective of whether they’re situated far away or not. A number of businesses have tremendously suffered due to the economic shutdown. However, various brands of the sex toys industry have benefited a great deal from this period of enforced isolation.

