COVID-19 Impact on Self-Paced E-Learning Market Show at 8.5% CAGR to 2026 | 2U Inc, Wiley (Knewton), Pluralsight, Pearson, Allen Interactions, Udacity, Udemy

Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Self-Paced E-Learning enables Students to access computer-based or Web-based training materials at their own pace, thus selecting what and when they wish to learn. Self-paced e-Learning is a great way to increase performance by learning valuable skills and knowledge needed to advance people’s career.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Self-Paced E-Learning will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Self-Paced E-Learning market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 5673 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Self-Paced E-Learning market will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7863.8 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 2U Inc, Wiley (Knewton), Pluralsight, Pearson, Allen Interactions, Udacity, Udemy, City & Guilds, Amazon, Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, LinkedIn, OpenSesame, Cegos, BizLibrary, D2L Corporation, GP Strategies

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Self-Paced E-Learning market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Platform

Content

The Platform segment occupied the global Self-Paced E-Learning market, with a leading market share of 80% in 2018, and the rest was the Content segment.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Skill Training

K-12 and Higher Education

Skill Training was the most widely used area which took up about 74.66% of the global total in 2018. By 2025, that number will be 74.10%.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Self-Paced E-Learning market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Self-Paced E-Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Self-Paced E-Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Self-Paced E-Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Self-Paced E-Learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Self-Paced E-Learning by Players

4 Self-Paced E-Learning by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Self-Paced E-Learning Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

