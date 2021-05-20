COVID-19 Impact On Ro Water Treatment System Components outlook by product overview application and regions 2026

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic all across the globe has put forth many questions in front of us about how we should protect ourselves from possible exposure. Currently, the presence of coronavirus has not been detected in drinking water supplies, which lowers the risk of COVID-19 to water supplies. However, to be sure to protect ourselves from the other deadly viruses spread through water, a RO water treatment system component is important for water filtration.

Reverse Osmosis or RO is a water treatment procedure that by using pressure to force water molecules removes contaminants from water through a semipermeable membrane. At the time of this process, the contaminants are flushed away and filtered out, leaving clean drinking water. The RO water treatment systems components gave the capability of removing up to 99% of 65 different contaminants that includes lead, dissolved salts, chlorine, fluoride, and more. According to the report published by Research Dive, the global RO water treatment systems component market is likely to positively grow at a healthy CAGR of 17.0% amidst the COVID-19 crisis. This is mainly because of the increasing demand for the RO water purifiers during this pandemic situation.

Can COVID-19 Spread Through Water?

The life-threatening coronavirus has an incubation period of two weeks that enables the deadly virus to spread easily, which results in mild to severe respiratory illness showing symptoms such as difficulty breathing, cough, and fever.

Till date, there is no warning that COVID-19 spreads through water, but mostly it spreads through surface contact and air. As animals played a vital part in the spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronaviruses, the WHO (World Health Organization) is closely inspecting whether the animals also play a part in transmitting and spreading the virus, as well.

However, there are some viruses such as hepatitis, meningitis, conjunctivitis, gastroenteritis, SARs, hepatitis E, typhoid, and hepatitis A can spread through water. Waterborne bacteria and viruses cause hundreds of millions of people to catch with different diseases every year, simply by ingesting contaminated water. Therefore, many people are opting for RO water purifiers to ensure that the drinking water is safe from such bacteria and waterborne viruses.

RO Water Purifiers to Witness High Demand During COVID-19 Chaos

The reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment system components include pumps, pretreatment cartridges, RO membrane volumes, pressure vessels/housings, and ancillary elements such as gauges, valves, and skids. These RO water treatment systems components help in removing different, and lots of contaminants from the water and are, therefore, high in demand during these uncertain times. Thus, a full-house RO system is a correct solution when having a high level of a definite contaminant, which is most economically removed by RO water treatment.

Therefore, when looking for better and clean water for your home, there’s no set answer. A lot of factors can determine this answer depending on the size of the house, type of water, number of people living, and the levels of contamination present in the water. Some of the best options amid COVID-19 pandemic for full house filtration are as follows:

Full House Sediment Filter System: This removes microscopic or fine sand, rust, dust, and silt from the water by protecting other filters and all appliances in which water is used. Full House Carbon Filter System: This helps in improving the taste and the odor of the water by eliminating chlorine and various other contaminants. Full House Ultraviolet System: This disinfects the water from 99.9% of all micro-organisms, including giardia, E. Coli, bacteria, viruses, and crypto. This makes sure that all the water entering the house is microbiologically safe for brushing teeth, drinking, and showering. Under-counter RO System at the Kitchen Sink: This small reverse osmosis system provides bottled water quality for cooking and drinking at the kitchen sink. This RO system is small in size and affordable, which makes it extremely economical for the quality of water obtained. PuROTwist RO system is the best option during the COVID-19 crisis because of its ease of use, compact size, and affordable price.

In these exceptional times of COVID-19 pandemic, you may need additional systems or RO water treatment system components for removing specific contaminants. For instance, in order to remove high levels of hardness would require an alternative such as water softener, which depends on the type of water you are using. Thus, today, many people are searching for ways to ensure their drinking water is safe from bacteria and waterborne viruses, and RO water treatment system components are one of them.

