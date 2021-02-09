COVID-19 Impact on Retail Analytics Market Projected to Register 9.3% CAGR to 2025 | IBM, SAS Institute, Oracle, Manthan, Fujitsu

Global Retail Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Retail analytics focuses on providing insights related to sales, inventory, customers, and other important aspects crucial for merchants’ decision-making process.

According to this study, over the next five years the Retail Analytics market will register a 9.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3808.3 million by 2025, from $ 2664.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Retail Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Retail Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, SAS Institute, Oracle, Manthan, Fujitsu, Microsoft, SAP, Blue Yonder (formerly JDA), Bridgei2i, MicroStrategy, Tableau, Nielsen, RetailNext, Qlik, Symphony RetailAI, Aptos (acquired Revionics), ShopperTrak, SPS, 1010data, HCL Technologies

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Retail Analytics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Retail Analytics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Retail Analytics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Software

Services

Segmentation by end user: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Retail Analytics market size by key regions/countries, type and end user, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Retail Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Retail Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Retail Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Retail Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Retail Analytics by Players

4 Retail Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Retail Analytics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Retail Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Retail Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 SAS Institute

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Retail Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 SAS Institute Retail Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SAS Institute News

11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Retail Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Retail Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle News

11.4 Manthan

