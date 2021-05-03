COVID-19 Impact on PVC Blister Packaging Market – Global Industry Report, 2030 PVC Blister Packaging Market is driven by rise in geriatric population and increase in number of diseases have boosted the consumption of medicines

PVC Blister Packaging: Introduction

Blister packaging is a kind of pre-formed plastic packaging, which is used for producing transparent and highly durable packs. It is commonly used in foods & beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, among others. Cavity or pocket is the primary component in blister packaging. The pocket is made of a thermoformed plastic and has the backing of paperboard or a lidding seal of aluminum foil or polymer. The polymeric material is mainly used in forming web of the blister packaging. Low cost is the major advantage of PVC in blister packaging. Additionally, PVC can be easily thermoformed. Hence, it is highly used in pharmaceutical applications.

Based on application, the global PVC blister packaging market can be segmented into consumer goods, pharmaceutical, industrial goods, food & beverages, and others. The pharmaceutical segment held major share of the global PVC blister packaging market in 2019. Consumer goods and food & beverages segments are expected to offer lucrative opportunities by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=80352

Rise in Demand for PVC Blister Packaging in Pharmaceutical Application to Drive Market

PVC blister packaging is extensively used in packaging of products such as tablets, pills, capsules, granules, or lozenges. PVC blister packaging provides excellent barrier protection by enhancing shelf life of medicine and offering high degree of tamper resistance. It also offers excellent thermo-formability, high flexural strength, and good resistance against chemical attack. PVC blister packaging also offers low permeability to oils, fats, and flavoring ingredients. Furthermore, PVC blister packaging lower in cost than other substitutes. These characteristics of PVC blister packaging make it an ideal choice for pharmaceutical applications.

Rise in geriatric population and increase in number of diseases have boosted the consumption of medicines. Additionally, rise in covid-19 cases across the globe has resulted in an increase in usage of drugs. PVC blister packaging is mainly used as a protection material to avoid exposure of the pharmaceutical dose to climatic conditions. The shelf life of drugs increases due to the usage of PVC blister packaging. This is likely to drive production and consumption of PVC blister packaging in the near future.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strengthening-web-of-xanthan-gum-applications-across-various-end-users-laying-red-carpet-of-growth-global-xanthan-gum-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-1-5-bn-by-end-of-forecast-period-tmr-847945610.html

Impact of COVID-19 on Global PVC Blister Packaging Market

The global PVC blister packaging market is likely to be affected marginally by the COVID-9 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted raw material supply of PVC blister packaging manufacturers across the globe. This is likely to affect the market on a temporary basis.

Availability of Substitutes to Hamper Global PVC Blister Packaging Market

Various substitutes of PVC blister packaging are available in the market. These include polyethylene terephthalate (PET), light density polyethylene (LDPE), and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC). PET blister packaging is another material that has the potential to replace PVC blister packaging. PET blister packaging has high water-vapor permeability compared its counterpart. Thus, availability of substitutes is expected to hamper the market in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global PVC Blister Packaging Market

In terms of region, the global PVC blister packaging market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold significant share of the global PVC blister packaging market during the forecast period. The region has vast geriatric population. Additionally, rise in number of patients of diabetes in countries such as India has boosted the demand for drugs. PVC blister packaging can be helpful in increasing the shelf life of dosage forms. Thsi is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Ask for Discount on Premium Research Report With Complete TOC at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=80352

Key Players Operating in Market

The global PVC blister packaging market is consolidated, with presence of few players across the globe. Major players operating in the global PVC blister packaging market include:

Amcor Limited

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Westrock Company

Ruchika Group of Industries

RENOLIT SE

Global PVC Blister Packaging Market: Research Scope

Global PVC Blister Packaging Market, by Application

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Goods

Food & Beverages

Others

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=80352