COVID-19 Impact on Programmatic Display Market Grow at 17.9% CAGR to 2026 | Facebook, Google (Doubleclick), Alibaba, Adobe Systems Incorporated

Global Programmatic Display Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Programmatic Advertising is the automation of the buying and selling of desktop display, video, FBX, and mobile ads using real-time-bidding. Programmatic describes how online campaigns are booked, flighted, analyzed, and optimized via demand-side software (DSP) interfaces and algorithms.

Programmatic advertising sprang to life as an automated way to buy and sell ad inventory through exchanges that connect advertisers to publishers. The exchanges started with search, but today they cover all channels, from display, social, and mobile to television, radio, and outdoor.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Programmatic Display will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Programmatic Display market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 115520 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Programmatic Display market will register a 17.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 223570 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Facebook, Google (Doubleclick), Alibaba, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tencent, AppNexus, Amazon, JD.com, Yahoo, Verizon Communications, eBay, Booking, Expedia, MediaMath, Baidu, Rakuten, Rocket Fuel, The Trade Desk, Adroll, Sina

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Programmatic Display market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplace

Automated Guaranteed

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

E-commerce Ads

Travel Ads

Game Ads

Others

