COVID-19 Impact on Professional Service Robotics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2021 – 2026 | Dassault Aviation, Israel Aerospace, AeroVironment

Global Professional Service Robotics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Professional service robots are a type of robot typically considered for use outside of a manufacturing facility within a professional setting. While industrial robots automate manufacturing tasks, professional service robots, which vary greatly in form and function, automate menial, dangerous, time-consuming, or repetitive tasks, effectively freeing human workers to perform more cognitive functions.

Most professional service robots are semi-autonomous or fully autonomous robots with some form of mobility. There are service robots that are intended to interact with people, typically deployed in a retail, hospitality, healthcare, warehouse or fulfillment setting. Others are deployed in more rugged settings, such as in space and defense, agricultural applications, and demolition, to automate dangerous or laborious tasks.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Professional Service Robotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Dassault Aviation, Israel Aerospace, AeroVironment, European Aeronautic Defence and Space, Advanced Robotics, BlueBotics, MacDonald Dettwiler Space, Von Hoerner & Sulger, Universal Robots

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Professional Service Robotics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Professional Service Robotics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Professional Service Robotics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Unmanned Aircraft Service Robotics

Spacecraft Service Robotics

Satellite Service Robotics

Segmentation by Application:

Handle aircraft orders backlog

Efficient aircraft production processes

others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Professional Service Robotics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Professional Service Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Professional Service Robotics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Professional Service Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Professional Service Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

