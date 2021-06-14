Covid-19 Impact on Printed Circuit Board Market Value Projected to Expand by 2027

“ (India, Maharashtra, Pune)”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Printed Circuit Board Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board in global, including the following market information:, Global Printed Circuit Board Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Printed Circuit Board Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Sq.m), Global top five Printed Circuit Board companies in 2020 (%)

The global Printed Circuit Board market was valued at 72970 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 82640 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Printed Circuit Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Printed Circuit Board Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m), Global Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Rigid 1-2Sided, Standard Multilayer, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Flexible Circuits, Rigid Flex, Others

Global Printed Circuit Board Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m), Global Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Consumer Electronics, Computer, Communications, Industrial/Medical, Automotive, Military/Aerospace, Others

Global Printed Circuit Board Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m), Global Printed Circuit Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Printed Circuit Board revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Printed Circuit Board revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Printed Circuit Board sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Sq.m), Key companies Printed Circuit Board sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, SEMCO, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, ZDT, Tripod, TTM, SEI, Daeduck Group, HannStar Board (GBM), Viasystems(TTM), Nanya PCB, CMK Corporation, Shinko Electric Ind, Compeq, AT&S, Kingboard, Ellington, Junda Electronic, CCTC, Redboard, Wuzhu Group, Kinwong, Aoshikang, Shennan Circuits,

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Printed Circuit Board Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Printed Circuit Board Production Capacity, Analysis



8.1 Global Printed Circuit Board Production Capacity, 2016-2027



8.2 Printed Circuit Board Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market



8.3 Global Printed Circuit Board Production by Region



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends



9.2 Market Drivers



9.3 Market Restraints



Chapter Ten: Printed Circuit Board Supply Chain Analysis



10.1 Printed Circuit Board Industry Value Chain



10.2 Printed Circuit Board Upstream Market



10.3 Printed Circuit Board Downstream and Clients



10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis



10.4.1 Marketing Channels



10.4.2 Printed Circuit Board Distributors and Sales Agents in Global



Chapter Eleven: Conclusion



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



12.1 Note



12.2 Examples of Clients



12.3 Disclaimer



List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Printed Circuit Board in Global Market



Table 2. Top Printed Circuit Board Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)



Table 3. Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 4. Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 5. Global Printed Circuit Board Sales by Companies, (K Sq.m), 2016-2021



Table 6. Global Printed Circuit Board Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 7. Key Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board Price (2016-2021) & (USD/K Sq.m)



Table 8. Global Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board Product Type



Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Printed Circuit Board Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printed Circuit Board Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 11. By Type Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 12. By Type – Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 13. By Type – Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 14. By Type – Global Printed Circuit Board Sales (K Sq.m), 2016-2021



Table 15. By Type – Global Printed Circuit Board Sales (K Sq.m), 2022-2027



Table 16. By Application Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 17. By Application – Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 18. By Application – Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 19. By Application – Global Printed Circuit Board Sales (K Sq.m), 2016-2021



Table 20. By Application – Global Printed Circuit Board Sales (K Sq.m), 2022-2027



Table 21. By Region Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 22. By Region – Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 23. By Region – Global Printed Circuit Board Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 24. By Region – Global Printed Circuit Board Sales (K Sq.m), 2016-2021

continued…

