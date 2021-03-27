COVID-19 Impact on Patient Data Management Systems Market Surge at 11.6% CAGR to 2026 | Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers

Global Patient Data Management Systems Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

A PDMS is a computer-based information system which facilitates the collection, integration, retrieval and interpretation of the multi-source (e.g. hospital information system, laboratory system, bedside devices) multi-variant (e.g. images, numbers, text) data found in intensive care units.

A PDMS is considered a medical product performing calculations or interpretations of patient-specific data for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes, e.g. dosage of medication. PDM systems can support clinicians in their everyday work, in a way that is not possible with paper-based documentation. If a PDMS has not been certified as a medical product, physicians and nurses must use the original data source every time they take a therapeutic decision.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 682.5 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market will register a 11.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1059.4 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Dr?ger, Radiometer Medical, Cerner, IMD Soft, Elekta, Nexus AG, Mortara, Smiths Medical, Medset

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Patient Data Management Systems (PDMS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Single Function System

Multifunction System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

ICUs

General Ward

