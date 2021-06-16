COVID-19 Impact on Packed food Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook 2021 – 2027
Packaging of food products provide protection from external environment and maintain physical, chemical and biological structure of the food. The demand for packed food is high due to increase in food consumption from quick service restaurants. Changes in lifestyle, increase in disposable income is also driving packaged food market According to business standard, the size of the packaged food market in India was estimated approximately to $10 billion in 2010, which is expected to reach $20 billion by 2014.
Packaged food market is affected by counterfeiting activities of food material that causes harmful effects on consumers. Asia-Pacific region is mainly influenced by counterfeiting activities in food packaging as it carries approximately 35% total packaged food market. The packaged food market is a highly competitive market, which has opened doors for social media promotion. The industries have started launching social media initiatives to attract online consumers. The major limiting factor of this market is the concern in optimization of taste in the products, safety and regulations involved in using the products.
Key Companies profiled in the report includes Campbell food service co.,Frito-lay co, Heinz foodservice, Cadbury Schweppes plc, Nestle SA, General mills inc., Lotte group, Asahi breweries ltd,, Conagra foods Inc., Baxter & sons ltd
KEY BENEFITS
- The estimation is made according to the current market trends for the period of 2013 to 2020 along with historic revenues of 2011 and 2012
- The report provides impact analysis of top factors that are influencing the growth of packaged food market so that decision market will get assistance to take developmental decisions
- Assessment and ranking the factors that favor the market growth and those factors which act as a hindrance for the growth of the market
- Analysis of key market dynamics in the form of drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis
- Competitive landscape and competitor strategy analysis would help in better planning and execution of business strategies
KEY GLOBAL PACKAGED FOOD MARKET SEGMENTS ANALYZED
GLOBAL MARKET, BY CATEGORIES
- Baby Food
- Baked Goods
- Biscuits
- Breakfast Cereals
- Bakery
- Canned/Preserved Food
- Cheese
GLOBAL MARKET, BY CONFECTIONERIES
- Chilled Processed Food
- Chocolate Confectionery
- Dairy
- Dried Processed Food
- Drinking Milk Products
- Frozen Processed Food
- Gum
- Ice Cream
- Meal Replacement
- Noodles
- Oils and Fats
- Other Dairy
- Pasta
GLOBAL MARKET, BY TYPE
- Ready Meals
- Soup
- Spreads
- Sauces, Dressings and Condiments
- Snack Bars
GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
KEY AUDIENCES
- Packaged food manufacturer, dealers, and wholesalers
- Food manufacturers, retailers , vendors and warehouses
- Food material warehousing companies
