COVID-19 Impact on Online Video Platforms Market Rise at 16.7% CAGR to 2025 | Brightcove, Xstream, Ooyala (Telstra)

Global Online Video Platforms Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Video Platforms market will register a 16.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1932.7 million by 2025, from $ 1042 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Video Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Video Platforms market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Brightcove, Xstream, Ooyala (Telstra), thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions), IBM Cloud Video, Piksel, Wistia, Kaltura, Arkena, Samba Tech, Ensemble Video, Anvato (Google), Viocorp, Vzaar, MediaPlatform

This study considers the Online Video Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

SaaS Model

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Video Platforms market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Video Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Video Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Video Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Video Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Video Platforms by Players

4 Online Video Platforms by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Video Platforms Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Brightcove

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 Brightcove Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Brightcove News

11.2 Xstream

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Xstream Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Xstream News

11.3 Ooyala (Telstra)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Video Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 Ooyala (Telstra) Online Video Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ooyala (Telstra) News

11.4 thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

