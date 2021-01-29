Covid-19 Impact on Online Travel Agent Market Share, Top Key Players, Revenue Status and Trends to 2030

Global Online Travel Agent Market Presents an In-Depth Assessment of the Online Travel Agent Including Enabling Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Deployment Models, Operator Case Studies, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Value Chain, Ecosystem Player Profiles and Strategies

Market Overview

The global online travel agent market reached a value of nearly $744.7 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% since 2015. The market declined from $744.7 billion in 2019 to $595.8 billion in 2020 at a rate of -20.0%. The decrease is mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic across all countries in the world as most countries went into lockdown with severe travel restrictions. Subsequently, industries such as airlines, railways, hospitality, and tourism all suffered major setbacks. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 and reach $902.2 billion in 2023.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rapid population growth, demographic shift, improved earning capacity, acceptance of solo travel and technological advances. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were skilled workforce shortages and high taxes on air travel.

Inquire for a Sample Pages@ https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/12182507933/online-travel-agent-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-growth-and-change-including-by-service-type-vacation-packages-travel-accommodation-by-platform-mobile-tablet-based-desktop-based-covering-booking-holdings-inc-expedia-group-inc-trip-com-group-limited-tripadvisor-inc-trivago-n-v/inquiry?mode=05

The online travel agent market is segmented by service type into vacation packages; transportation and accommodation. The travel market was the largest segment of the online travel agent market segmented by service type, accounting for 39.8% of the total in 2019 and going forward is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online travel agent market, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The online travel agent market is also segmented by platform into mobile/tablet based; and desktop based. The desktop-based segment was the largest segment of the online travel agent market segmented by platform, accounting for 85.2% of the total in 2019. Going forward, mobile/tablet-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the online travel agent market, at a CAGR of 11.3%.

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 caused many economic implications in countries all over the world. The closure of all nonessential businesses and strict quarantine measures taken by governments created a halt in worldwide operations. One of the most significant impacts of the virus was seen on the travel and tourism industry, as most countries went into lockdown with severe travel restrictions inhibiting people from moving about. Subsequently, industries such as airlines, railways, hospitality, and tourism all suffered major setbacks. The online travel agents� market was also severely hit by the pandemic. According to an article by Skift Research, the largest seven public online travel agencies will lose at least $11.5 billion in revenue this year due to the virus. The impact could reach even higher, potentially as much as $20 billion in missed revenue.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global online travel agent market, accounting for 31.3% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the online travel agent market will be Asia-Pacific, and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.9% and 5.4% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East, and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.3% and 4.1% respectively.

Avail an Amazing Discount@ https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/12182507933/online-travel-agent-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-growth-and-change-including-by-service-type-vacation-packages-travel-accommodation-by-platform-mobile-tablet-based-desktop-based-covering-booking-holdings-inc-expedia-group-inc-trip-com-group-limited-tripadvisor-inc-trivago-n-v/discount?mode=05

The online travel agent market is concentrated, with a small number of large players holding significant market share. Major players in the market include Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Trip.com Group Limited, Tripadvisor, Inc., Trivago N.V., eDreams Odigeo, Despegar, MakeMyTrip Limited, Webjet Limited, and lastminute.com NV.

The top opportunities in the online travel agent market segmented by service type will arise in the travel market segment, which will gain $95.7 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the online travel agent market segmented by platform will arise in the desktop-based segment, which will gain $98.3 billion of global annual sales by 2023.The online travel agent market size will gain the most in the USA at $34.2 billion.

Markets Covered:

The global online travel agent market is segmented into –

By Service Type: Vacation Packages; Travel; Accommodation

By Platform: Mobile/Tablet Based; Desktop Based

Companies Mentioned: Booking Holdings Inc.; Expedia Group Inc; Trip.com Group Limited; Tripadvisor, Inc.; Trivago N.V.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, sales, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Online Travel Agent market in these regions, from 2015 to 2030 (forecast), covering



Market Segment by Regions 2015 2020 2030 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2030) North America xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx % Europe xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx % India xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

Browse the Complete Premium Research Report@ https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/12182507933/online-travel-agent-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-growth-and-change-including-by-service-type-vacation-packages-travel-accommodation-by-platform-mobile-tablet-based-desktop-based-covering-booking-holdings-inc-expedia-group-inc-trip-com-group-limited-tripadvisor-inc-trivago-n-v?mode=05

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision-making process. These reports include in-depth market research studies i.e., market share analysis, industry analysis, information on products, countries, market size, trends, business research details and much more.

For more information contact at sales@marketinsightsreports.com or call us at +1 (704) 266-3234