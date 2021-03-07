COVID-19 Impact on Online Hyperlocal Service Market Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers and Forecast to 2026 | Delivery Hero, Handy, Instacart, Uber Technologies, Airtasker

Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Online hyperlocal services refer to online business models that cater to consumers in specifically defined geographic locations that are under the reach of their regional service providers’ presence. These business models portfolio include restaurant food deliveries, superstores & hypermarkets grocery deliveries, logistic services, and home utility services such as laundry, plumbing, carpentry, electrical repairing, and personal tutors. Growth of this industry is predominantly reliant on websites and application platforms, in addition to availability of GPS technologies.

Hyperlocal service providers are offering both the benefits to consumers by providing convenience of online shopping and, trust and faith of local retail shops. Additionally, due to better customer reach and potential opportunity in untapped market, online hyperlocal service providers are ramping up their operations in order increase its customer base and create more employment opportunities for the local workforce.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Delivery Hero, Handy, Instacart, Uber Technologies, Airtasker, ANI Technologies, AskForTask, CLEANLY, Code.org, Google, Groupon, Alfred Club, Ibibogroup (goibibo, redBus, and ryde), Laurel & Wolf, MAKEMYTRIP, MentorMob, MyClean, Nextag, Paintzen, PriceGrabber

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online Hyperlocal Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Online Logistics Services

Online Food Ordering Services

Online Grocery Delivery Services

Other Online Hyperlocal Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Individual Users

Commercial Users

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Hyperlocal Service market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Hyperlocal Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Hyperlocal Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Hyperlocal Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Hyperlocal Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Hyperlocal Service by Players

4 Online Hyperlocal Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Delivery Hero

11.1.1 Delivery Hero Company Information

11.1.2 Delivery Hero Online Hyperlocal Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Delivery Hero Online Hyperlocal Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Delivery Hero Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Delivery Hero Latest Developments

11.2 Handy

11.2.1 Handy Company Information

11.2.2 Handy Online Hyperlocal Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Handy Online Hyperlocal Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Handy Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Handy Latest Developments

11.3 Instacart

11.3.1 Instacart Company Information

11.3.2 Instacart Online Hyperlocal Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Instacart Online Hyperlocal Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Instacart Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Instacart Latest Developments

11.4 Uber Technologies

