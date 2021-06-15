COVID-19 Impact on Nylon Cable Tie Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis by Types 2020-2026

The occurrence of COVID-19 pandemic has forced a negative impact on the nylon cable tie market. COVID-19 is having a huge negative impact on construction, Industrial, automotive and electronic projects, due to that usage of nylon cable has been declined. But, it has anticipated that consequence is for short term only because, without these industries economy cannot run. Hence, rising demand for energy, high-speed connectivity, high bandwidth, and data centralization has increased worldwide. Use of proper nylon cable helps in secured and efficient utilization of resources. The rising awareness about the technology and its use on massive scale has affected the nylon cable tie market as well positively. Which further accelerates the need for nylon cable tie in the forecast period. In the course of this chaos, we are offering complete support to our clients in understanding the influence of COVID-19 on the global nylon cable tie industry.

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global nylon cable tie market is anticipated to garner $232.6 million by 2026, growing at a growth rate of 7.9% from 2018 to 2026. The report segments the global market on the basis of type, applications, and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per the report, increased number of end user industries and rise in adoption due to technological advancements are expected to greatly fuel the growth of the nylon cable industry, during the forecast period. On the other hand, volatile raw material prices and fluctuation in crude oil prices are likely to hamper the development of the global nylon cable tie market.

Nylon 6/6 to be at the Forefront during the Projected Timeframe

By type, the report categorizes the market for nylon cable tie market into nylon 6, nylon 6/6, and others. Among these, the nylon 6/6 segment is expected to grab highest share of the market by collecting a revenue of $68.4 million in 2026 and growing at a healthy growth rate of 8.5% during the forecasted timeframe. This is mostly used in production that meets the UL 94V-2 flammability ratings.

Automotive Segment to be Most Profitable

On the basis of application, the report classifies the global market into electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive, agriculture, consumer goods, industrial, and others. The automotive segment is expected to garner $32.3 million in 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased adoption of nylon 6 in vehicles to make them lighter, smoother, and provide fuel efficiency.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Regionally, the report evaluates the global market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region is anticipated to generate a revenue of $70.1 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR 8.4% during the projected period. This growth is mainly due to the presence of large manufacturers and rising investments in construction projects.

Top Companies Leading the Market

The major players of the global nylon cable tie industry are Hua Wei, HellermannTyton, ABB, Panduit, Avery Dennison, Advanced Cable Ties, Cobra, Cabac, 3M and SapiSelco. These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

