COVID-19 Impact on NextGen OSS Market Growth Projection to 2025 | Accenture plc, ZTE, Amdocs, CSG System International
The Global NEXTGEN OSS Market focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.
OSS/BSS, in telecommunications, refer to operations support system and business support system. The distinction emphasizes a separation of concerns between maintaining network operations and the business around which that network is built. A next-generation operational support system (OSS) must be the core telco network platform for digital services, one that is real-time, automated, intelligent, and open. It will be thus an enabler of business transformation, while providing customers with superior services, and enhanced revenue in the digital economy.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of NextGen OSS (NGOSS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture plc, ZTE, Amdocs, CSG System International, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Capgemini SE, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Infosys, Telcordia, Samsung, Nucleus Connect, Guavus, Turkcell, IBM
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the NextGen OSS (NGOSS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the NextGen OSS (NGOSS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by NextGen OSS (NGOSS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by : breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Software
Service
Segmentation by : breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Revenue Management
Service Fulfilment
Service Assurance
Customer Management
Network Management Systems
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global NextGen OSS (NGOSS) market size by key regions/countries, and , history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of NextGen OSS (NGOSS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global NextGen OSS (NGOSS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the NextGen OSS (NGOSS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of NextGen OSS (NGOSS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global NextGen OSS (NGOSS) by Players
4 NextGen OSS (NGOSS) by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global NextGen OSS (NGOSS) Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Accenture plc
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 NextGen OSS (NGOSS) Product Offered
11.1.3 Accenture plc NextGen OSS (NGOSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Accenture plc News
11.2 ZTE
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 NextGen OSS (NGOSS) Product Offered
11.2.3 ZTE NextGen OSS (NGOSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 ZTE News
11.3 Amdocs
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 NextGen OSS (NGOSS) Product Offered
11.3.3 Amdocs NextGen OSS (NGOSS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Amdocs News
11.4 CSG System International
