COVID-19 Impact on Music Publishing Market Soar at 6.3% CAGR to 2026 | Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group

Global Music Publishing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Music publishing involves music recording, merchandizing, publishing, and distributing musical content. To publish the musical content, music publisher requires a copyright of the song along with fee, which is commonly known as royalty.

Music publishing involves the acquisition of rights to, and licensing of, musical compositions (as opposed to recordings) from songwriters, composers or other rights holders. Music publishing revenues are derived from five main royalty sources: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital and Other.In addition, music publishing includes other responsibilities, such as acquiring songs, administering copyrights, exploiting the artistic material, and protecting copyrights.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Music Publishing will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Music Publishing market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 4794.5 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Music Publishing market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6128.2 million by 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013953986/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music, SONGS Music Publishing

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Music Publishing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Performance

Digital

Synchronization

Mechanical

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Commonweal

Other

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013953986/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Music Publishing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Music Publishing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Music Publishing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Music Publishing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Music Publishing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Music Publishing by Players

4 Music Publishing by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Music Publishing Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Universal Music Group

11.1.1 Universal Music Group Company Information

11.1.2 Universal Music Group Music Publishing Product Offered

11.1.3 Universal Music Group Music Publishing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Universal Music Group Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Universal Music Group Latest Developments

11.2 Sony/ATV Music Publishing

11.2.1 Sony/ATV Music Publishing Company Information

11.2.2 Sony/ATV Music Publishing Music Publishing Product Offered

11.2.3 Sony/ATV Music Publishing Music Publishing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Sony/ATV Music Publishing Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sony/ATV Music Publishing Latest Developments

11.3 Warner Music Group

11.3.1 Warner Music Group Company Information

11.3.2 Warner Music Group Music Publishing Product Offered

11.3.3 Warner Music Group Music Publishing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Warner Music Group Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Warner Music Group Latest Developments

11.4 BMG Rights Management

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013953986/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@reportsweb.com

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.