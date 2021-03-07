COVID-19 Impact on Multi-Screen Advertising Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2021-2026 | Sky Mobile, Orange Telecom, Google, Microsoft

Global Multi-Screen Advertising Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Multi-Screen Advertising will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Multi-Screen Advertising market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of in 2020. Over the next five years the Multi-Screen Advertising market will register in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Sky Mobile, Orange Telecom, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Roku, Amazon, AT&T, NTT DoCoMo, Vodafone, Verizon, Omnicom Group, Dentsu, Aegis group, Innocean Worldwide, 365 Media, WPP Group, Hulu, aQuantive, Cramer-Krasselt

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Multi-Screen Advertising market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Advertising

Software

Products

Services

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Smartphones

TV

Tablet

PC

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Multi-Screen Advertising market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Multi-Screen Advertising market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Multi-Screen Advertising players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Multi-Screen Advertising with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Multi-Screen Advertising submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Multi-Screen Advertising by Players

4 Multi-Screen Advertising by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Multi-Screen Advertising Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sky Mobile

11.1.1 Sky Mobile Company Information

11.1.2 Sky Mobile Multi-Screen Advertising Product Offered

11.1.3 Sky Mobile Multi-Screen Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Sky Mobile Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sky Mobile Latest Developments

11.2 Orange Telecom

11.2.1 Orange Telecom Company Information

11.2.2 Orange Telecom Multi-Screen Advertising Product Offered

11.2.3 Orange Telecom Multi-Screen Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Orange Telecom Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Orange Telecom Latest Developments

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Google Company Information

11.3.2 Google Multi-Screen Advertising Product Offered

11.3.3 Google Multi-Screen Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Google Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Google Latest Developments

11.4 Microsoft

