COVID-19 Impact on Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2025 | Accellos (TrueCommerce), Koch Industries (Infor), Apots

Global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) support a community of trading patterns that need to work and communicate/collaborate on business processes that extend across multiple enterprises, with an end-to-end and shared focus.

High-quality MESCBNs include capabilities in the following categories: industry-leading network connectivity, visibility foundation, universal cross-domain apps, core supply chain apps, collaboration, and intelligence. (Gartner, Solutions Review)

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accellos (TrueCommerce), Koch Industries (Infor), Apots, BluJay Solutions, Centiro, Bamboo Rose, Exostar, Eagle Parent Holdings (E2open), IBM, Elemica, SupplyOn, TraceLink, TESISQUARE, MPO, Siemens (Siemens Digital Logistics), OpenText, SPS Commerce, One Network Enterprises, Vecco

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Retail

Energy

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) by Players

4 Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Accellos (TrueCommerce)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Product Offered

11.1.3 Accellos (TrueCommerce) Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Accellos (TrueCommerce) News

11.2 Koch Industries (Infor)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Product Offered

11.2.3 Koch Industries (Infor) Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Koch Industries (Infor) News

11.3 Apots

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Product Offered

11.3.3 Apots Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBNs) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Apots News

11.4 BluJay Solutions

