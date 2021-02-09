COVID-19 Impact on Mobility as a Service Market Grow at a CAGR of 33.8% to 2025 | Uber, Kako Taxi, Didi, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo)

Global Mobility as a Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market will register a 33.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 136280 million by 2025, from $ 42500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Uber, Kako Taxi, Didi, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Lyft, Careem, Ola Cabs, Grab Taxi, BlaBla Car, Gocatch, Yandex Taxi, Via, Addison Lee, Flywheel, Ingogo, 99Taxis, Easy Taxi, Meru, Lecab

This study considers the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Self-driving car service

Car Sharing

Bi-cycle Sharing

Ride-Hailing

Bus Sharing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

P2P

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by Players

4 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Uber

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Uber Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Uber News

11.2 Kako Taxi

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Kako Taxi Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Kako Taxi News

11.3 Didi

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Didi Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Didi News

11.4 Gett

