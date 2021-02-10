COVID-19 Impact on Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Show at 22.6% CAGR to 2025 | Hello Fresh, Chefmarket, Abel & Cole

Global Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Meal kit delivery services have taken off over the past few years, serving millions of meals to tens of thousands of customers. For those not familiar with the concept, the services offer people a convenient way to cook at home without having to do the meal planning and grocery shopping. Online portals let consumers order meals ahead from picture menus showing beautiful photos of the finished dish, and the services deliver the pre-measured fresh ingredients along with recipes to their doorstep to help them cook chef-like meals at home.

According to this study, over the next five years the Meal Kit Delivery Services market will register a 22.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15770 million by 2025, from $ 6987.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Meal Kit Delivery Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Meal Kit Delivery Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Hello Fresh, Chefmarket, Abel & Cole, Gousto, Quitoque, Riverford, Middagsfrid, Kochhaus, Allerhandebox, Marley Spoon, Kochzauber, Rewe, Mindful Chef, Fresh Fitness Food

This study considers the Meal Kit Delivery Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Ready-to-eat Food

Reprocessed Food

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Household

Office

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Meal Kit Delivery Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Meal Kit Delivery Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meal Kit Delivery Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meal Kit Delivery Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Meal Kit Delivery Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

