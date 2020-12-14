BusinessHealthScienceTechnology

COVID-19 Impact on Latin America (LATAM) Fracture Management Market Overview and Competitive Landscape

Photo of psintelligence psintelligenceDecember 14, 2020
2

The prevalence of osteoporosis in Latin America (LATAM) has been growing at a rapid pace. The bone diseases causes the loss of bone density, which, in turn, raises the risk of fractures in the body. In LATAM, osteoporosis is among the key causes for the growing incidence of fractures. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, people in the region are projected to suffer from about 655,648 hip fractures by 2050.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/latin-america-fracture-management-market-forecast/report-sample

This growing prevalence of osteoporosis and rising incidence of fractures are leading to the increasing need for fracture management in the region. According to a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, the LATAM fracture management market is projected to generate a revenue of $1,002.9 million by 2030, rising from $592.0 million in 2019, progressing at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The major function of fracture management is to decrease the open or closed fracture in a way that will result in the restoration of normal anatomy.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=latin-america-fracture-management-market-forecast

Fracture management products and materials are used at ambulatory surgery centers, clinics & orthopedic centers, and hospitals, out of which, hospitals are expected to create high demand for them in the coming years. These medical settings offer the best trauma management facilities, which can be ascribed to the fact that they have a 24/7 availability of staff and medical devices which are needed to treat such patients.

This study covers

  • Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
  • Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
  • Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
  • Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders
  • Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
Tags
Photo of psintelligence psintelligenceDecember 14, 2020
2
Photo of psintelligence

psintelligence

Back to top button