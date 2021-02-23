COVID-19 Impact on IT Service Desk Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | Samanage, Re:Desk, Freshservice, JIRA Service Desk

Global IT Service Desk Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

The IT Service Desk is intended to be a primary point of engagement between users and an IT organization. According to the ITIL, the service desk is the single point of contact (SPOC) between the service provider (IT) and users for day-to-day activities.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IT Service Desk market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Samanage, Re:Desk, Freshservice, JIRA Service Desk, Zendesk, ManageEngine ServiceDesk, Cherwell IT Service Management, Track-It!, Agiloft, BMC Remedy 9, ServiceNow, EasyVista, Spiceworks, Wolken, GoToAssist

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IT Service Desk, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IT Service Desk market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IT Service Desk companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud based

On Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IT Service Desk market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IT Service Desk market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Service Desk players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Service Desk with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IT Service Desk submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IT Service Desk by Players

4 IT Service Desk by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IT Service Desk Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Samanage

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 IT Service Desk Product Offered

11.1.3 Samanage IT Service Desk Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Samanage News

11.2 Re:Desk

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 IT Service Desk Product Offered

11.2.3 Re:Desk IT Service Desk Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Re:Desk News

11.3 Freshservice

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 IT Service Desk Product Offered

11.3.3 Freshservice IT Service Desk Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Freshservice News

11.4 JIRA Service Desk

