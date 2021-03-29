COVID-19 Impact on Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Show at 6.7% CAGR to 2026 | TDW, Rosen, PII (Baker Hughes), Pure Technologies

Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

A pig is a device inserted into a pipeline which travels freely through it, driven by the product flow to do a specific task within the pipeline. These tasks fall into a number of different areas: (a) Utility pigs which perform a function such as cleaning, separating products in-line or dewatering the line; (b) Inline inspection pigs which are used to provide information on the condition of the pipeline and the extent and location of any problem (such as corrosion for example) and (c) special duty pigs such as plugs for isolating pipelines.

Pipeline pigging is a technique to inspect the pipeline ducts to ensure clean and complete operability of any pipeline in various sectors such as construction, industrial plants such as chemical, oil & gas, water treatment etc. ‘PIGS’ are the devices which are inserted into the pipeline and travel throughout to record the blockage, affected parts of the pipeline. There are mainly two types of Pigs such as ‘utility pigs’ which are used to clean and separating the batch and in-line inspection, second type of pigs are ‘ILI Tools’, which are also known as intelligent pigs and are used to collect information such as condition of the pipeline and intensity of the problem and location.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 852.8 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1107.2 million by 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013968177/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: TDW, Rosen, PII (Baker Hughes), Pure Technologies, CIRCOR Energy, Romstar Group, Dacon Inspection Services, Enduro, NDT Global, Entegra, Intertek, LIN SCAN, PPL, 3P Services, GeoCorr, Sinopec PSTC, Intero Integrity Services, Quest Integrity Group

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

MFL Type

UT Type

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Crude Oil

Refined Products

Natural Gas

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013968177/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging by Players

4 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 TDW

11.1.1 TDW Company Information

11.1.2 TDW Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Offered

11.1.3 TDW Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 TDW Main Business Overview

11.1.5 TDW Latest Developments

11.2 Rosen

11.2.1 Rosen Company Information

11.2.2 Rosen Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Offered

11.2.3 Rosen Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Rosen Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Rosen Latest Developments

11.3 PII (Baker Hughes)

11.3.1 PII (Baker Hughes) Company Information

11.3.2 PII (Baker Hughes) Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Product Offered

11.3.3 PII (Baker Hughes) Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 PII (Baker Hughes) Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PII (Baker Hughes) Latest Developments

11.4 Pure Technologies

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013968177/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@reportsweb.com

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.