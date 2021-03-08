Covid-19 Impact on Industrial Valve Market Forecast to 2027 – Emerson Electric Co., Weir Group PLC, Flowserve Corporation, Cameron – Schlumberger, IMI PLC, Spirax Sarco, Crane co., Kitz Corporation, Metso Corporation

Industrial valves are the devices that are designed and used to control the flow of liquids and gases within a system. The industrial valves are also used to relieve extra pressure in the pipe or system. There are different types of industrial valve namely Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug valves, and other valves.

The industrial valves market is experiencing high demand for more efficient valves increasing demand of high functional valves from oil and gas industries. Companies providing industrial valves have a strong emphasis on the development of more efficient products in order to stay competitive and attract more customers. Increasing demand for more efficient valves from oil & gas, beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of the industrial valve market. However, the presence of unorganized and local players especially in Southeast Asian regions are expected to provide challenging market growth opportunities for the market players.

Major Players in the market are: Emerson Electric Co., Weir Group PLC, Flowserve Corporation, Cameron – Schlumberger, IMI PLC, Spirax Sarco, Crane co., Kitz Corporation, Metso Corporation, and Neway valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

Global Industrial Valve Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material Type (Cast Iron, Steel, Cryogenic, and Alloy Based); Valve Type (Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug valves, and Safety Valves); End-user Industry (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Power & Energy, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, and Others)

