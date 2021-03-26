Covid-19 Impact on Global Fishmeal Market Report Based on Current and Future Trends, Developments and Opportunities 2021-2027
Global Fishmeal Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Fishmeal Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Fishmeal Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.
Fishmeal is an amazing high protein feed ingredient. It is a brown powder or cake obtained by the removal of much of the water from fish or fish waste and some or all of the oil. It is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, lipids (oils), and protein. It is mainly used in aquaculture diets, domestic animals, and often as a high-quality organic fertilizer.
The global study on Fishmeal market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.
On the basis of application, the Fishmeal market covers:
- Fertilizers
- Animal Feed ( Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Others)
- Others
On the basis of Source, the Fishmeal market is split into:
- Salmon & Trout
- Marine Fish
- Crustaceans
- Tilapia
- Others
