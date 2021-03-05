Covid-19 Impact on Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis 2021 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Forecast to 2027

Digital Pathology Market is valued at USD 786.19 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1,678.63 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 11.45% over the forecast period.

The increasing number of teleconsultations, rising adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency and increasing application in drug discovery and companion diagnostics are driving the global digital pathology market.

Scope of Digital Pathology Market-

It is the method of digitizing glass slides using a whole slide scanner then analyzing the digital images using a picture viewer, usually on a computer monitor or mobile device. An image viewer works similarly to the normal standard microscope allowing pathologists to maneuver slides around within the same way. It integrates the acquirement, interpretation, management and sharing of pathology information with slides and data during a digital environment. Digital slides are created when glass slides are captured with a scanning device, to supply a high-resolution digital image which will be viewed on a display screen or mobile device. Digital pathology allow pathologists to interact, collaborate and evaluate rapidly and remotely, with transparency and consistency, thus improving efficiency and productivity. The various products offered by digital pathology are scanners, communication systems, storage systems and software. Among these, the software category is more popular in market due to the availability of reliable and user-friendly software which allow the highest level of accuracy within the digital devices.

Digital Pathology market report is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, end user and by regional & country level. Based upon product, digital pathology market is classified into scanners, software, communication system and storage system. Based upon type, digital pathology market is classified into human pathology and veterinary pathology. Based upon application, digital pathology market is classified into teleconsultations, disease diagnosis, drug discovery and training and education. Based upon end user, digital pathology market is classified into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals and reference laboratories and academic & research institutes

The regions covered in this digital pathology market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Digital Pathology Market Reports-

Digital Pathology market report covers prominent players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Ventana Medical Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics,3DHISTECH, Koninklijke Philips, Huron Digital Pathology, Visiopharm, Corista, Indica Labs, XIFIN & Leica Biosystem and Others.

Digital Pathology Market Dynamics –

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of digital pathology products for improving the efficiency of laboratories around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the second-leading cause of death around the world is cancer, which was responsible for 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer and approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, the geriatric population is more liable to different chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases; the requirement for teleconsultations will increase growth of market. As per WHO , about 17.9 million people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), an estimated 31% of the global deaths However, High investment research and developments and expensive procedure during disease diagnosis will hamper the growth of digital pathology market. Moreover, Due to technological advancements in healthcare sectors and increasing government initiatives and collaboration with market players for raising awareness regarding the innovative digital pathology technologies and products is predicted to create wide opportunities for the players operating in the digital pathology market during forecast period.

Digital Pathology Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the digital pathology market with the potential rate due to rising awareness among the people about advanced diagnosis in healthcare. Increasing number of cases of cancer in the United States will helps in growth of the digital pathology market. As per National Institutes of Health, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2018. Moreover, increasing number of players are entering the digital pathology market with varied service offerings in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about early diagnosis, increasing number of hospitals & diagnostics laboratories. Asia Pacific has leading innovation in the treatment of blood cancers by developing and providing digital diagnosis with highest level of accuracy. These are the major factors rise the growth of markets. As per leukemia study report, blood cancer contributes to 7% of all cancer cases in India in 2017. Besides, favorable government initiatives and increase in number of research collaborations are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the market growth.

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation –

By Product:

Scanners

Software

Communication System

Storage System

By Type:

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

By Application:

Teleconsultations

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Training and Education

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

South America Brazil, Argentina Columbia

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



