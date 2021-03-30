Covid-19 Impact on Global Cooling Tower Market 2020 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2025, key players – Hamon & CIE International SA, SPX Corporation, Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc., Johnson Controls Inc.

Global Cooling Tower Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Cooling Tower Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Cooling Tower Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

A cooling tower is a device that uses water as a circulating coolant to absorb heat from a system and discharge it into the atmosphere to reduce the temperature of the water. This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Cooling Tower industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Cooling Tower. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Hamon & CIE International SA

SPX Corporation

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Brentwood Industries, Inc.

Bell Cooling Tower

Paharpur Cooling Tower Limited

Spig S.P.A.

Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

Enexio

The global study on Cooling Tower market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Market segmentation, by types:

Evaporative Cooling Tower

Dry Cooling Tower

Hybrid Cooling Tower

Market segmentation, by applications:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas

HVACR

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Others

Table of Content

1 Cooling Tower Market – Research Scope

2 Cooling Tower Market – Research Methodology

3 Cooling Tower Market Forces

4 Cooling Tower Market – By Geography

5 Cooling Tower Market – By Trade Statistics

6 Cooling Tower Market – By Type

7 Cooling Tower Market – By Application

8 North America Cooling Tower Market

9 Europe Cooling Tower Market Analysis

10 Asia-Pacific Cooling Tower Market Analysis

11 Middle East and Africa Cooling Tower Market Analysis

12 South America Cooling Tower Market Analysis

13 Company Profiles

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

