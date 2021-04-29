COVID-19 Impact on FRP Sheets & Panels Market 2021-2027 by Value, Production Capacity, Consumption Rate and Sales

FRP Sheets & Panels Market analysis on the global market is a thorough study that offers a select combination of skillful market realities. The study shows changing market trends as well as the size of individual segments in this market. This report mentions various top players involved in this market. Analysis of the Global FRP Sheets & Panels Market begins with a market-based outline and underlines the current information on the global market, complemented by data on the current situation.

FRP Sheets and Panels Market Size And Forecast

FRP Sheets and Panels Market was valued at USD 0.96 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2027.

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing demand for FRP sheets and panel from the building and construction industry and increasing demand for electric vehicles as many OEM and automotive manufacturers are shifting their needs to weightless and better fuel efficiency product that in turn demand FRP sheets and panel. Moreover, wide number of applications in various industries such as aerospace, electrical, transportation, and most prominent building and construction is propelling the market growth. As per Oxford Economics, which is considered as leader in global forecasting and quantitative analysis, construction industry is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate of 3.9% p.a. till 2030. FRP is mainly used in production of sidewalls panel, floor panel, roof panel, door skin and also many other that is directly responsible for boosting FRP market. Nevertheless, substitutes available in markets such as aluminum, TPUs, TPOs, engineered plastics and many other metal alloys are restricting the market growth of FRP sheets and panel market.

Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market Competitive Landscape

The Global FRP Sheets and Panels Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as U.S. Liner Company (U.S.), Brianza Plastica SpA (Italy), Crane Composites Inc. (U.S.), Glasteel Inc. (U.S.), Optiplan GmbH (Germany), Polser Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics Inc. (Turkey), Panolam Industries International Inc. (U.S.) and LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group (Germany).

The detailed elaboration of the Global FRP Sheets & Panels Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.

