Covid-19 Impact on Express Delivery Market Forecast to 2027 -AfterShip Ltd., Aramex International LLC, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, Koninklijke PostNL, Poste Italiane

Express delivery service is the outcome of the enormous demand for quick delivery of products purchased online. The growth of the e-commerce industry has played a crucial factor in encouraging the express delivery market. Companies often charge more for such services and usually are seen to tie-up with the manufacturers in order to manage inventory and warehousing. Industrial automation is likely to influence the express delivery market scenario in recent years positively.

The express delivery market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as continuous and robust growth of the e-commerce industry. Besides, increasing consumer demand for same-day delivery is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, high costs of services may hamper the growth of the express delivery market during the forecast period. On the other hand, constant improvements by the key players to improve and ease the last-mile delivery experience offers significant opportunities for the express delivery market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key express delivery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AfterShip Ltd.

Aramex International LLC

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Koninklijke PostNL

Poste Italiane

SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd

TNT Holdings B.V.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

USPS

Global Express Delivery Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Destination (Domestic, International); Business Type (Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer); End-User (BFSI, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics and Transportation, IT and Telecom, Electronics, Retail and E-commerce, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Express Delivery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of express delivery market with detailed market segmentation by destination, business type, end user, and geography. The global express delivery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading express delivery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global express delivery market is segmented on the basis of destination, business type, and end user. Based on destination, the market is segmented as domestic and international. On the basis of the business type, the market is segmented as business-to-business and business-to-consumer. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, automotive, pharmaceuticals, logistics and transportation, IT and telecom, electronics, retail and e-commerce, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global express delivery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The express delivery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting express delivery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the express delivery market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Express Delivery Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Express Delivery Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

