Covid-19 Impact on Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market Set for Rebound from 2021 till 2026 Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market offers good growth opportunities during the next five year period ending 2026. In its detailed market assessment report, Stratview Research has analysed the Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market emerging trends, forecasts, competitive landscapes, and factors governing the market dynamics.

The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2014 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Global Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market Forecast:

The global Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market is anticipated to recoup from the effects of COVID-19 starting from the year 2021 and will grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The electric drive module market is a multi-million-dollar business today and its size is estimated to grow to multi folds over the next seven years to reach US$ 10.7 billion in 2025.

The market is estimated through a rigorous triangulation process of internal data, secondary analysis and the insights gained from the primary interviews with industry experts.

The Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact the demand.

The key factors governing the demand for Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market are:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market Segmentation:

Electric Drive Module aids in achieving synergy effects by integrating power electronics and next-generation motor-generator together in a system. This electric module is specially designed for electric vehicles, It can be also said that they offer the facilities of electric powertrain for electric as well as hybrid vehicles.

Electric Drive Module is not just compact, scalable, and versatile. It is also very much cost-effective as the cost of connecting cables and other components can be saved.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market

COVID-19 has affected all the businesses, small or big, present in any sector. The dynamics of Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market have seen a huge shift in the year 2020. The market environment and the way of operations have taken a huge turn and have led to many changes in the processes, which will have repercussions for a long period. 2021 is likely to be better than 2020 for the Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market players as most of the businesses have resumed their operations and the demand is getting restored for them.

Note: This report will be updated to incorporate the impact of COVID-19 on the market forecast for the period of 2021 to 2026.

Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market Competitive Analysis:

The report studies the competitive framework and business environment via different analytical frameworks such as

Porters Five Forces Model

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Success Factors

Growth Matrix

The key players in Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market are:

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Dana Incorporated

Denso Corporation

GKN Driveline

hofer powertrain GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Nidec Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

TESLA Inc.

UQM Technologies Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Sales from the Electric Drive Module (eDM) Market segment

segment Geographic diversification

New product launches

Market Share

Strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions

Alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

