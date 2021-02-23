COVID-19 Impact on Edutainment Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2025 | Pororo Parks, Little Explorers, Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center

Global Edutainment Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

The word edutainment comes from the combination of the words “education” and “entertainment”. So the edutainment centres are the places that are visited by the children or their parents during the field trips such as aquariums, zoos, botanical gardens, science and children’s museum and these places have the educational aspects with the addition of amusement or entertainment. So edutainment centres are the centres where there is a provision of learning through leisure.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Edutainment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Pororo Parks, Little Explorers, Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, CurioCity, Plabo, Totter’s Otterville, Kindercity, Kidz Holding S.A.L, Mattel Play Town

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Edutainment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Edutainment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Edutainment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Interactive

Non-interactive

Hybrid Combination

Explorative Games

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Edutainment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Edutainment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edutainment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edutainment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Edutainment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Edutainment by Players

4 Edutainment by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Edutainment Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Pororo Parks

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Edutainment Product Offered

11.1.3 Pororo Parks Edutainment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Pororo Parks News

11.2 Little Explorers

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Edutainment Product Offered

11.2.3 Little Explorers Edutainment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Little Explorers News

11.3 Kidzania

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Edutainment Product Offered

11.3.3 Kidzania Edutainment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Kidzania News

11.4 Legoland Discovery Center

