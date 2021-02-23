COVID-19 Impact on Digital Lending Platform Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2025 | Fiserv, Tavant Technologies, Newgen Software
ReportsWeb newly added the Global DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM Market Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the Market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast in the coming years.
Global Digital Lending Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
Digital lending refers to using online, digital platforms to originate loans directly to customers, usually consumers and small to mid-size enterprises.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Lending Platform market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Fiserv, Tavant Technologies, Newgen Software, Nucleus Software, FIS Global, Ellie MAE, Intellect Design Arena, Pegasystems, Sigma Infosolutions, Temenos, Docutech, Mambu
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Lending Platform, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital Lending Platform market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital Lending Platform companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud
On-premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Banking
Financial Services
Insurance
Credit Unions
Retail Banking
P2P Lenders
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Lending Platform market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digital Lending Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Lending Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Lending Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Lending Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Digital Lending Platform by Players
4 Digital Lending Platform by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Digital Lending Platform Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Fiserv
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Digital Lending Platform Product Offered
11.1.3 Fiserv Digital Lending Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Fiserv News
11.2 Tavant Technologies
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Digital Lending Platform Product Offered
11.2.3 Tavant Technologies Digital Lending Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Tavant Technologies News
11.3 Newgen Software
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Digital Lending Platform Product Offered
11.3.3 Newgen Software Digital Lending Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Newgen Software News
11.4 Nucleus Software
