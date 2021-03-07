COVID-19 Impact on Digital Advertising Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Technological Advancement and Top Companies: Google, Facebook, Baidu, Alibaba, Microsoft
The Global Digital Advertising Market focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.
Global Digital Advertising Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026
According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Digital Advertising will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Digital Advertising market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate in 2020. Over the next five years the Digital Advertising market will register in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2025.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, Facebook, Baidu, Alibaba, Microsoft, Yahoo, IAC, Twitter, Tencent, AOL, Amazon, Pandora, LinkedIn, SINA, Yelp
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Advertising market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
Indoor Video Advertising
Outdoor Video Advertising
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
Traffic Tools
Mobile Electronic Devices
Other
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Advertising market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digital Advertising market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Advertising players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Advertising with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Advertising submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Digital Advertising by Players
4 Digital Advertising by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Digital Advertising Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Google
11.1.1 Google Company Information
11.1.2 Google Digital Advertising Product Offered
11.1.3 Google Digital Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.1.4 Google Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Google Latest Developments
11.2 Facebook
11.2.1 Facebook Company Information
11.2.2 Facebook Digital Advertising Product Offered
11.2.3 Facebook Digital Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.2.4 Facebook Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Facebook Latest Developments
11.3 Baidu
11.3.1 Baidu Company Information
11.3.2 Baidu Digital Advertising Product Offered
11.3.3 Baidu Digital Advertising Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.3.4 Baidu Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Baidu Latest Developments
11.4 Alibaba
