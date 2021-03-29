COVID-19 Impact on Data Backup Software Market Hit at 7.6% CAGR to 2026 | Veritas Technologies, Veeam, Acronis, StorageCraft, Netapp, Code42

Global Data Backup Software Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Data backup software is an application used to create a duplicate copy of data to safeguard it and enable recovery in the event it is lost, corrupted or infected by malware. This report studies the Data Backup Software market.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Data Backup Software will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Data Backup Software market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1983.5 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Data Backup Software market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2656.1 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Veritas Technologies, Veeam, Acronis, StorageCraft, Netapp, Code42, Commvault, Unitrends, Datto, Genie9 Corporation, Softland, Strengthsoft, NTI Corporation

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Data Backup Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Off-site Data Backup Software

On-premises Data Backup Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Personal

Enterprise

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Backup Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Data Backup Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Backup Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Backup Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Backup Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Data Backup Software by Players

4 Data Backup Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Data Backup Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Veritas Technologies

11.1.1 Veritas Technologies Company Information

11.1.2 Veritas Technologies Data Backup Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Veritas Technologies Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Veritas Technologies Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Veritas Technologies Latest Developments

11.2 Veeam

11.2.1 Veeam Company Information

11.2.2 Veeam Data Backup Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Veeam Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Veeam Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Veeam Latest Developments

11.3 Acronis

11.3.1 Acronis Company Information

11.3.2 Acronis Data Backup Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Acronis Data Backup Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Acronis Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Acronis Latest Developments

11.4 StorageCraft

