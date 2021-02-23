COVID-19 Impact on Customer Data Platform Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025 | Oracle, Zylotech, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft

Global Customer Data Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Customer Data Platform (CDP) is a marketer-based management system. It creates a persistent, unifiedcustomer database that is accessible to other systems.

CDPs also compete with data quality and management tools used by IT departments to build enterprise data warehouses and with marketing agencies that build and maintain databases for their clients, the report found.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Customer Data Platform market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle, Zylotech, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Adobe, Nice, SAS Institute, Leadspace, Teradata, Blueconic, Amperity, Lytics, Bluevenn, Tealium, D4t4 Solutions, Agilone, Calibermind

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Customer Data Platform, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Customer Data Platform market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Customer Data Platform companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

Automobile

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Customer Data Platform market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Customer Data Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Customer Data Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Customer Data Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Customer Data Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Customer Data Platform by Players

4 Customer Data Platform by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Customer Data Platform Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Oracle

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Customer Data Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 Oracle Customer Data Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Oracle News

11.2 Zylotech

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Customer Data Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 Zylotech Customer Data Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Zylotech News

11.3 SAP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Customer Data Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 SAP Customer Data Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SAP News

11.4 Salesforce

