COVID-19 Impact on Corporate Secretarial Services Market Surge at 3.1% CAGR to 2025 | TMF Group, Luther Corporate Services

Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Corporate Secretarial Services assists clients to manage and mitigate risks of corporate non-compliance. Innovative techniques coupled with years of professional experience help ease administrative burdens across functional and geographical boundaries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Corporate Secretarial Services market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 950.5 million by 2025, from $ 840.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Corporate Secretarial Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Corporate Secretarial Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: TMF Group, Luther Corporate Services, PwC, Vistra, Mazars Group, Deloitte, MSP Secretaries, KPMG, Elemental CoSec, ECOVIS, J&T Bank and Trust, Grant Thornton, Eversheds Sutherland, A.1 Business, Conpak, EnterpriseBizpal, French Duncan, BDO International, Rodl & Partner, Equiniti, COGENCY GLOBAL, Adams & Adams, UHY Hacker Young, Exceed, DP Information Network, Dillon Eustace, Link Market Services, RSM International, PKF, Company Bureau

This study considers the Corporate Secretarial Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Company Formations

Company Law Compliance Services

Corporate Governance Services

The segment of company law comnliance holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 44%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Listed Companies

Non-listed PLCs

Charity Companies

Academy Schools

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Corporate Secretarial Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Corporate Secretarial Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Corporate Secretarial Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corporate Secretarial Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Corporate Secretarial Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Corporate Secretarial Services by Players

4 Corporate Secretarial Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 TMF Group

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Product Offered

11.1.3 TMF Group Corporate Secretarial Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 TMF Group News

11.2 Luther Corporate Services

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Luther Corporate Services Corporate Secretarial Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Luther Corporate Services News

11.3 PwC

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Corporate Secretarial Services Product Offered

11.3.3 PwC Corporate Secretarial Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PwC News

11.4 Vistra

