COVID-19 Impact on Conversation Intelligence Platform Market Witness Highest Growth in near future| Leading Key Players: Gong.io, SalesDirector.ai, Chorus.ai, CallRail

Global Conversation Intelligence Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Conversation Intelligence platforms leverage artificial intelligence, primarily in the forms of machine learning and natural language processing, to extract data from business call recordings.

The call recordings are then pulled into the CI software platform which analyzes and transcribes the conversation. The software identifies who is speaking, when they speak, important keywords and phrases, and pauses in the conversation. All of this is then used to process additional data and determine action items.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Conversation Intelligence Platform market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://bit.ly/3od7bFA

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Gong.io, SalesDirector.ai, Chorus.ai, CallRail, ExecVision, SalesLoft, VoiceOps, RingDNA, DialogTech, Jiminny, Dialpad Sell, Balto

This study considers the Conversation Intelligence Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Get Discount of this report: https://bit.ly/3jcdHIV

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Conversation Intelligence Platform market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Conversation Intelligence Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Conversation Intelligence Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Conversation Intelligence Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Conversation Intelligence Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Conversation Intelligence Platform by Players

4 Conversation Intelligence Platform by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Conversation Intelligence Platform Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Gong.io

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Conversation Intelligence Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 Gong.io Conversation Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Gong.io News

11.2 SalesDirector.ai

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Conversation Intelligence Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 SalesDirector.ai Conversation Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SalesDirector.ai News

11.3 Chorus.ai

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Conversation Intelligence Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 Chorus.ai Conversation Intelligence Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Chorus.ai News

11.4 CallRail

Complete Report: https://bit.ly/31sV79o

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@reportsweb.com

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.