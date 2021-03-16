COVID-19 Impact on Content Moderation Solutions Market Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% During the Forecast Period 2021- 2026: Besedo, Viafoura, TaskUs, Appen, Open Access BPO

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Content moderation is the process of monitoring, assessing, and filtering content that has been posted to your online channels. The two most common types of content moderation are pre-moderation, where submissions must be approved, and post-moderation, where potentially sensitive content is identified and checked after it has been posted.

As businesses connect ever more closely with their customers, content moderation is becoming an essential piece of online business strategy. Without a content moderation system capable of enforcing high standards across all areas of your site, a small minority could dismantle the brand reputation that you’ve worked so hard to build.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Content Moderation Solutions will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Content Moderation Solutions market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 6814.5 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Content Moderation Solutions market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9835 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Besedo, Viafoura, TaskUs, Appen, Open Access BPO, Microsoft Azure, Magellan Solutions, Cogito, Clarifai, Webhelp, Lionbridge AI, OneSpace, Two Hat, LiveWorld, Pactera, Cognizant, GenPact, Accenture, Arvato

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Content Moderation Solutions market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Services

Software & Platform

Service is the most widely used type which takes up about 60% of the total sales.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Social Media

Ecommerce Retailer

Others

Social Media was the most widely used area which took up about 70% of the global total.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Content Moderation Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Content Moderation Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Content Moderation Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Content Moderation Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Content Moderation Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

