COVID-19 Impact on Cognitive Assessment Market Forecast Showing 6.5% CAGR to 2026: Pearson, Medavante-ProPhase, VeraSci ?NeuroCog Trials

Global Cognitive Assessment Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Cognitive assessments are tests of the cognitive capabilities of humans and other animals. Tests administered to humans include various forms of IQ tests; those administered to animals include the mirror test and the T maze test.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Cognitive Assessment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Cognitive Assessment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1431.3 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Cognitive Assessment market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1843.7 million by 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013916267/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Pearson, Medavante-ProPhase, VeraSci ?NeuroCog Trials?, Lumos Labs, Cogstate Ltd, Signant Health, ImPACT Applications, Quest Diagnostics, Thomas International, SBT Human(s) Matter, Cognifit, Cambridge Cognition, Savonix

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cognitive Assessment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Software

Services

Hardware

Software is the main type for Cognitive Assessment, with a 49.40% revenue market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Clinical Research

Scientific Research

Corporate Training and Recruitment

Others

Clinical Research remained the largest application field, followed by Scientific Research and Corporate Training.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013916267/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cognitive Assessment market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cognitive Assessment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cognitive Assessment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cognitive Assessment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cognitive Assessment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cognitive Assessment by Players

4 Cognitive Assessment by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Pearson

11.1.1 Pearson Company Information

11.1.2 Pearson Cognitive Assessment Product Offered

11.1.3 Pearson Cognitive Assessment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Pearson Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Pearson Latest Developments

11.2 Medavante-ProPhase

11.2.1 Medavante-ProPhase Company Information

11.2.2 Medavante-ProPhase Cognitive Assessment Product Offered

11.2.3 Medavante-ProPhase Cognitive Assessment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Medavante-ProPhase Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Medavante-ProPhase Latest Developments

11.3 VeraSci ?NeuroCog Trials?

11.3.1 VeraSci ?NeuroCog Trials? Company Information

11.3.2 VeraSci ?NeuroCog Trials? Cognitive Assessment Product Offered

11.3.3 VeraSci ?NeuroCog Trials? Cognitive Assessment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 VeraSci ?NeuroCog Trials? Main Business Overview

11.3.5 VeraSci ?NeuroCog Trials? Latest Developments

11.4 Lumos Labs

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013916267/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: sales@reportsweb.com

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.