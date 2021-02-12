COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Gaming Market Forecast Showing 43.5% CAGR to 2025 | Sony, Cyber Cloud, GameFly (PlayCast)
Global Cloud Gaming Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Gaming market will register a 43.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 381.5 million by 2025, from $ 90 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Gaming business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Gaming market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Sony, Cyber Cloud, GameFly (PlayCast), Ubitus, PlayGiga, Nvidia, Utomik (Kalydo), Crytek GmbH, 51ias.com (Gloud), PlayKey, Tencent Cloud, LeCloud, Ksyun (Kingsoft), Yunlian Technology, Alibaba Cloud, BlacknutSAS, Baidu, Liquidsky
This study considers the Cloud Gaming value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Video Streaming
File Streaming
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
PC
Connected TV
Tablet
Smartphone
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cloud Gaming market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cloud Gaming market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cloud Gaming players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cloud Gaming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cloud Gaming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Gaming by Players
4 Cloud Gaming by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Gaming Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Sony
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.1.3 Sony Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Sony News
11.2 Cyber Cloud
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.2.3 Cyber Cloud Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Cyber Cloud News
11.3 GameFly (PlayCast)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud Gaming Product Offered
11.3.3 GameFly (PlayCast) Cloud Gaming Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 GameFly (PlayCast) News
11.4 Ubitus
