COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Accounting Software Market Soar at 6.4% CAGR to 2026 | Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle(NetSuite), Microsoft, Infor

Global Cloud Accounting Software Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Cloud Accounting Software is a type of tools to accounting activities. There are two types of accounting software online: browser-based, SaaS and application service providers (ASPs), and the browser-based, SaaS type is leading the growing market at present.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Cloud Accounting Software will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Cloud Accounting Software market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 2919.3 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Cloud Accounting Software market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3745.9 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle(NetSuite), Microsoft, Infor, Epicor, Workday, Unit4, Xero, Yonyou, Kingdee, Acclivity, FreshBooks, Zoho, Assit Cornerstone, MEGI, Reckon, KashFlow

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud Accounting Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Browser-based, SaaS

Application Service Providers (ASPs)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Other Users

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Accounting Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cloud Accounting Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Accounting Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Accounting Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Accounting Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Accounting Software by Players

4 Cloud Accounting Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Accounting Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Intuit

11.1.1 Intuit Company Information

11.1.2 Intuit Cloud Accounting Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Intuit Cloud Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Intuit Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Intuit Latest Developments

11.2 Sage

11.2.1 Sage Company Information

11.2.2 Sage Cloud Accounting Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Sage Cloud Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Sage Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sage Latest Developments

11.3 SAP

11.3.1 SAP Company Information

11.3.2 SAP Cloud Accounting Software Product Offered

11.3.3 SAP Cloud Accounting Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 SAP Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SAP Latest Developments

11.4 Oracle(NetSuite)

